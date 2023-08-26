Video: Championship: Iheanacho Grabs Assist In Leicester City’s Win At Rotterham
Kelechi Iheanacho bagged an assist as Leicester City defeated Rotterham United 2-1 at the ASSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Iheanacho set up Kasey McAteer for the game’s opening game in the 12th minute.
Nigerian-born forward Femi Onyedinma equalised for the hosts on 53 minutes.
McAteer netted the winning goal six minutes from time.
Iheanacho was replaced by Jamie Vardy a minute before the hour mark.
His international teammate, Wilfred Ndidi was also named in the starting line-up.
Ndidi was replaced by Cesare Casadei on 68 minutes.
