Video: Championship: Iheanacho Grabs Assist In Leicester City’s Win At Rotterham

Kelechi Iheanacho bagged an assist as Leicester City defeated Rotterham United 2-1 at the ASSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Iheanacho set up Kasey McAteer for the game’s opening game in the 12th minute.

Nigerian-born forward Femi Onyedinma equalised for the hosts on 53 minutes.

McAteer netted the winning goal six minutes from time.

Iheanacho was replaced by Jamie Vardy a minute before the hour mark.

His international teammate, Wilfred Ndidi was also named in the starting line-up.

Ndidi was replaced by Cesare Casadei on 68 minutes.

