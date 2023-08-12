SPORT

Video: Championship: Ajayi Scores Vs Swansea To Help West Brom Secure First Win Of Season

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 14 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi opened his goals account for the season, as he scored in West Brom’s 3-2 home win against Swansea in Saturday’s Championship game.

Ajayi opened the scoring for the Baggies when he found the back of the net in the 18th minute.

The last time he scored for West Brom was in May in a 3-2 loss to Swansea.

It is West Brom’s first win in two league games after opening their campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

The win took West Brom to 14th position in the 24-team league table.

At the John Smith’s Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester who beat Huddersfield 1-0.

Iheanacho was replaced by Jamie Vardy on 67 minutes while Ndidi came on in 10 minutes into the game.

Stephy Alvaro netter the winner in the 73rd minute to make it two wins from two league games played so far.

Another Championship game saw Joe Aribo benched while Paul Onuachu did not make the match day squad, as Southampton played 4-4 at home to Norwich City.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 14 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

The Three Clubs That Have Not Conceded Any Goal To Erling Haaland In The English Premier League

3 mins ago

How Chelsea rounded up their last training session ahead of Liverpool game at Stamford Bridge

17 mins ago

Three decisions Mikel Arteta got wrong as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest unconvincingly

29 mins ago

Kai Havertz inspires Arsenal to a remarkable 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest FC

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button