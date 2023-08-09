Video: Champions League Title Remains My Major Goal With Real
Real Madrid defender Toni Rudiger has disclosed that his major goal is to win he Champions League next season.
The German international made this known in a chat with GQ, where he noted that he’s unhappy losing to Man City in the semi finals of last season’s Champions League.
He told GQ: “He (Haaland) was absolutely calm. I know how far I can go if I am 100% physically and mentally. A circumstance was created that I love. The previous days, the media wondered if I was going to be able to defend Haaland.
“There were many doubts in the environment and if I’m honest, I love that atmosphere: shine more when people doubt me.
“I don’t feel like I’ve won it all, to be honest. One of the great objectives I have is to win the Champions League with Real Madrid. If you don’t win it, it’s like a failure. I am 30 years old, I am in my prime and I am very hungry for titles.”
