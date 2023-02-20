Video: Champions League Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Napoli

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The upcoming Champions League last-16 clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli could prove to be one of the most entertaining ties of the round.

The game is guaranteed to attract plenty of interest in betting circles around the world, with some enticing odds available across several different markets.

Surely Nigerian punters will be cheering from Napoli and Victor Osimhen in the 1st leg and will be able to back them on Nairabet which offers 2.288 odds on a Napoli win.

Nairabet is the biggest sportsbook in Nigeria and if you are betting locally should offer you the best odds for this game.

U.S punters looking to take Napoli could do that on Unibet, which offers +125 odds for a win for the southern Italian outfit.

Unibet launched in the US after sports betting was legalised in 2018, they were undoubtedly eager to take advantage of the massive interest in the Champions League among sports fans.

Punters in New Jersey were the first to have access to odds on UEFA’s top soccer competition, but numerous other states have since jumped on the bandwagon.

They include Pennsylvania, Indiana, Virginia, Iowa and Arizona, and many more regions are being tipped to join the betting party over the coming months.

How They Got Here

The Serie A outfit were in fine form during the opening phase of the competition, netting 20 goals in six games on their way to finishing top of Group A.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are currently on track to win their first Italian league title since 1990 and will fancy their chances of making further progress in Europe.

Napoli’s only hiccup during the group stage was a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, but they had already booked their place in the last-16 when that game was played.

They demonstrated their credentials in their other five games, romping to an impressive 4-1 home win over the Reds before comfortable defeating Ajax and Rangers home and away.

Napoli have never previously progressed beyond this stage in the Champions League, but will never have a better chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Eintracht booked their place in this competition by winning the Europa League last season and did well to navigate their way out of a tough opening group.

They picked up ten points to clinch second place behind Tottenham Hotspur, sending Sporting Lisbon and Marseille out of the competition.

Oliver Glasner’s side are in contention for a top four finish in the Bundesliga this season and will be keen to pick up a positive result against Napoli.

Nairabet has priced Eintracht to win the first let at 3.25, while for US bettors Unibet has the outcome priced at +220.

The two sides have only drawn against each other in Europe once before, with Eintracht recording a 2-0 aggregate victory in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup.

They were subsequently knocked out of the competition by Juventus in the quarter-finals and were rarely a factor in Europe after that defeat.

However, Eintracht have stepped things up in recent years, reaching the semi-finals of the 2018/19 Europa League before lifting the trophy last season.

Their only previous venture into UEFA’s top club competition was in 1959/60, when they progressed to the final where they were defeated 7-3 by Real Madrid.

Prediction: Napoli Win

