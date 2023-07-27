Video: Catley Unhappy With Australia Loss To Super Falcons

Australia captain, Steph Catley has expressed her disappointment after the team lost 3-2 to the Super Falcons in the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas took the lead in added time in the first half against a compact, energised and well-constructed Nigeria side courtesy of Emily van Nigeria’sEgmond’s fine finish before Uchenna Kanu equalised seconds later.

Randy Waldrum’s Nigeria proceeded to produce a classic counter-attacking game in the second half as further goals from Osinachi Ohale and substitute Asisat Oshoala stunned the 40,000-plus crowd inside the Brisbane Stadium.

Nigeria moved to the top position in Group B with four points from two games.

However, Catley reacting after the game said that the team was punished for failing to utilised the goal scoring opportunities that came their way.

“Obviously extremely disappointed. I think this was a massive opportunity for us that we obviously let slide, but it’s tournament football, and this sort of thing happens.

“It was definitely not our best performance. We created a lot of opportunities that we potentially could have finished – I haven’t seen the statistics, but I assume we had a fair few shots. If some of those go in, maybe it’s a different story, but they [Nigeria] were great on the counter, and they finished their chances.”

Steph Catley, Australia captain

