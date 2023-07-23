SPORT

Video: Catching Man City Is A Big Challenge But Possible

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane believes the Red Devils can challenge Pep Guardiola’s Man City side for the Premier League title this season.

In a chat with ESPN, Varane insisted that Erik ten Hag’s side have shown last season that they can beat any team in the world.

“We have to believe,” Varane told ESPN when asked if Man United can catch City next season.

“Sometimes the difference between a good team and a top team is something mental. It is a new season and everything is possible. [Catching Man City] is a big challenge but we are ready for it.

“The Premier League is something very difficult to win. It will be difficult but we are ready to fight for every game. I think we showed last season we are able to beat every team in the world.”

