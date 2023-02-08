Video: Casemiro, Partey Not Better Than Rice –Trippier

Newcastle United man, Kieran Trippier has revealed that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is better than Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Manchester United’s Casemiro.

Trippier has played alongside Partey at Atletico Madrid where he also faced Casemiro at Real Madrid and has also been Rice’s teammate with England’s national side.

Asked to pick who is the better player among the three, the England international told FIVE: “Declan… Declan’s unbelievable.

“Probably one of the best in the world in what he does.”

On whether his national teammate is rated above Casemiro, Trippier replied: “Yeah.

“As defenders like me you appreciate the likes of Michael Carrick or Declan, it makes your job easier, they’re just mopping everything up.

“Casemiro…is a world-class player, but if you’re talking right now, Dec is incredible, he’s got the age as well.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.