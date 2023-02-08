SPORT

Video: Casemiro, Partey Not Better Than Rice –Trippier

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 45 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Newcastle United man, Kieran Trippier has revealed that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is better than Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Manchester United’s Casemiro.

Trippier has played alongside Partey at Atletico Madrid where he also faced Casemiro at Real Madrid and has also been Rice’s teammate with England’s national side.

Mega Millions Naija

Asked to pick who is the better player among the three, the England international told FIVE: “Declan… Declan’s unbelievable.

“Probably one of the best in the world in what he does.”

On whether his national teammate is rated above Casemiro, Trippier replied: “Yeah.

“As defenders like me you appreciate the likes of Michael Carrick or Declan, it makes your job easier, they’re just mopping everything up.

“Casemiro…is a world-class player, but if you’re talking right now, Dec is incredible, he’s got the age as well.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 45 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Club World Cup – Al Ahly vs RMD: 4-3-3 Lineup Madrid Could Deploy To Move To Finals

8 mins ago

Why Man U Fans Might Prefer A Qatari Group To Buy The Club From The Glazers

14 mins ago

Lebron Becomes Nba’s All-time Leading Scorer

22 mins ago

Qatar base owner could make a bid in few days for Manchester United

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button