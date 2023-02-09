Video: Carrick Shortlisted For Championship Manager Of The Month Award For January

Former Manchester United star Michael Carrick has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet Championship Manger of the Month award for January.

Carrick who is the manager of Middlesbrough, oversaw three league wins from four in January, beating Birmingham City on the road as well as Millwall and Watford at the Riverside.

It’s already a second such nomination for Carrick, who has notched an impressive 10 victories in his first 14 league matches in charge and seen his side surge up the table.

The other nominees are former Manchester City skipper and current Burnley gaffer Vincent Kompany, Luton Town’s Rob Edwards and Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Middlesbrough are currently in third position on 48 points in the Championship league table.

During his time at United Carrick won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, one Champions League, One Europa League and one FIFA Club World Cup.

