Video: Carragher Questions Klopp’s Decision To Sign Gakpo

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has criticized Jurgen Klopp’s decision to sign former PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo.

The former England international questioned the wisdom behind such decisions, admitting he doesn’t understand why his former club opted to sign Gakpo instead of a midfielder in January.

“Since the summer of 2022, Liverpool have committed £180million on four attackers in Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo,” he wrote in his Telegraph column. “Liverpool’s owners did not fail to invest. They failed to invest in a midfielder. Now they need a new midfield.

“Liverpool wanted to sign one in Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, knowing his market value was £75million. When Tchouameni chose Real Madrid, the money was there if Klopp wanted an alternative, but he opted to wait until 2023, hoping he will lure Jude Bellingham. That was Klopp’s call, not owner John W. Henry’s.

“In attack, Diaz started his Liverpool career brilliantly but Nunez is a work in progress, and I am baffled watching Gakpo’s early performances. Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press.

“Why commit up to £45million on someone who will be on the bench when Díaz and Diogo Jota are fit? Especially when another area of the team needed strengthening?”

