Video: Carragher: Liverpool Will Sell Salah

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Mohamed Salah will eventually depart the club.

The Sky Sports pundit indicated his view that Salah is destined to leave Liverpool in the next 12 months.

However, he believes that exit will come next summer, not during the next days.

Speaking about the situation on talkSPORT, Carragher said: “His contract will be up before you know it. I think the feeling among most Liverpool supporters is that we have got him for one more season, rather than him going now, with no chance of bringing anyone in.

“For all parties, it almost feels like next summer. Liverpool would still get a substantial transfer fee, they would have Salah for this season and it would give him the chance of more success. Liverpool would have 12 months to think of someone, if there is anyone out there, to replace him.

“It is difficult to replace players of that quality, you have to try and use the funds to improve several positions. Great players come and go and sometimes you have to move on.”

