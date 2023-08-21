Video: Carmona Learns Of Father’s Death After Final Vs England

Olga Carmona, who scored Spain’s winner in the Women’s World Cup final against England was told after the game that her father had died.

The 23-year-old scored the only goal in the first half as Spain beat England 1-0 to become world champions for the first time.

According to Reuters Carmona’s father had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday.

Reacting to her father’s death, the Real Madrid left-back wrote on social media:”I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

“And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.”

Also the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) wrote on social media.“The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father.

“The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history.”

Carmona started five of Spain’s seven games at the World Cup.

Spanish media outlet Relevo said her family and friends decided not to tell her so she could focus on the final, with her mother and brothers arriving in Australia on Saturday to support her.