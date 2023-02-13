Video: Careca Compares Osimhen To Pele

Legendary Napoli and Brazil striker, Careca, has likened Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to the late Pele, after his wonder goal against Roma.

Osimhen scored a goal of the season contender against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

The striker received a long pass with his chest, controlled the ball with his tie before volleying into the back of the net. Napoli went on to win the game 2-1.

And Careca, a former teammate of Napoli icon Diego Maradona, said in an interview with Calciomercato that Osimhen’s wonder strike is similar to the kind of goals his late countryman Pele use to score.

“They [Napoli] are strong, they play well and they are united. I spoke to Spalletti and he made a wonderful impression on me, a clean and honest man. This goes down to the players. And then there is Osimhen.

“He is very strong and he will become even stronger because he wants to improve and still has a little something to work on. But he is unstoppable and he has an impressive physical superpower. In the goal scored against Roma, I saw something similar to Pelé. He dominated the ball, dominated the defender and smashed the goal. In that goal, there is everything, technique, malice and power.”

Osimhen continued his superb scoring form after getting among the goals in Napoli’s 3-0 win against bottom side Cremonese on Sunday.

The former Wolfsburg and Lille striker now has 17 goals in Serie A and currently tops the scoring chart.

Meanwhile, the win against Cremonese saw Napoli go 16 points clear of Inter Milan.

