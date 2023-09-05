Video: Capello: Napoli Not The Same Team Again

Former Italy coach Fabio Capello says Napoli are struggling to replicate last season’s performance in Serie A.

The Partenopei won the Scudetto last season, their first in 33 years.

Rudi Garcia’s side won their opening two games of the season, but fell to a 2-0 defeat to Lazio last Sunday.

Capello now sees the Parthenopeans falling this season under Garcia.

Capello said: “Napoli no longer play like last year, they do less pressing and have less desire. They’ve lost determination. They lack Kim, an important player, but above all they lack the midfield filter, something that never happened last season.

“It also seems to me that they turn the ball over more slowly. They have to go back to last year’s way, and this depends on the coach but also on the players.

“This Napoli seems to me to be a bit tired, with moments of great play but they’re not the team of last season.”

