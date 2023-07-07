Video: Capello Backs Ancelotti For Success With Brazil

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello says he’s optimistic Carlo Ancelotti will succeed as Brazil manager.

Ancelotti has a season remaining on his contract with Real and will take over Brazil in time for the Copa America which will be held in the United States from June 2024.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea coach will become the first foreigner to coach Brazil in almost sixty years.

However, Capello said he’s confident Ancelotti will be a winner in Brazil.

“He [Ancelotti] is the best. You don’t win everywhere, in Europe, if you are not excellent. He even won with Real Madrid, the most demanding club and Madrid are similar to Brazil,” said Capello.

“You can make no mistake and they [Brazil] have chosen somebody who doesn’t make many errors.

“There is no time to coach, no time to form a group, generally, there is not enough time with national teams.

“He’d be lucky to find a solid group of players and some leaders who can listen. Then, of course, you need them to be in shape at the right moment. For example, with England, my players used to run like crazy for the entire season but were exhausted when they played for the national team. Look at Manchester City in the Champions League Final against Inter. They were not the team we knew.

“He must renew and rely on those he knows. Vinicius, Rodrygo, Militao…Luckily many others have played under him at a club level, such as Richarlison, Casemiro and Marquinhos.

“He must follow them with their clubs but it’s quite easy given that almost all of them play in Europe.”

