SPORT

Video: Can’t Wait To Be Back

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

Halimotu Ayinde has said she cannot wait to return for the Super Falcons in their next Group B game against co-hosts Australia at the ongoing FIFA women’s World Cup.

Ayinde was ruled out of the Super Falcons opener against Canada after she got a straight red card in the semi-finals of the 2022 WAFCON.

Msport

The sending off ruled her out of the third placed match against Zambia and also the opener at the World Cup.

She will now be back in action when the nine-time African champions face Australia on Thursday.

Reacting to the hard-fought draw against Canada, Ayinde praised her teammates for their performance.

“Special kudos to the team for the hard-fought draw in our opening #FIFAWWC match against Canada in Melbourne.

“It’s a positive start for us and some good performance to build on in our coming games. Proud of the group. Can’t wait to be back!“

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

CHE 4-3 BRT: The Match Results Explains Why Chelsea Needs Moises Caicedo in Midfield.

4 mins ago

ARS vs BAR: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Blockbuster Club-Friendly Match

28 mins ago

Top 8 Best Referees in Football History

42 mins ago

Football Players With The Most Champions League Cup

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button