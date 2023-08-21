SPORT

Video: Caicedo’s Performance Was Disappointing Against West Ham -Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, has has described Chelsea record signing, Moise Caicedo’s debut performance as disappointing against West Ham.

Recall that the Blues were hoping to showcase the quality of their Ecuadorian recruit to the away fans.

However, Caicedo had a disappointing display as he came on against West Ham United on Sunday in a 3-1 loss.

Commentating on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said: “Caicedo has had a bit of a nightmare since he came on. It’s a poor, lazy challenge [giving away a penalty].”

He said earlier in the game on Caicedo: “He comes in, just his third touch for Chelsea [hitting a shot well wide]. Not known for his goals, not sure he’s been bought for that!”

