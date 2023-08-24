Video: Caicedo, Lavia Only Joined Chelsea For Money

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has said Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia chose the Blues over Liverpool just for the money.

The midfield duo were both heavily linked with Anfield over the summer, but eventually ended up moving to Stamford Bridge, with Caicedo’s £115million switch from Brighton setting a new British transfer record.

Liverpool’s interest was concrete, with Brighton actually accepting a £111m bid for the Ecuador star, only for the player to reject the Reds in order to seal his long-desired move to the Blues.

France 1998 World Cup winner Petit believes that from a sporting point of view the players’ decisions make little sense.



Emmanuel Petit

“I’m not going to say anything stupid but we all know why they went to Chelsea,” Petit told BettingSites.co.uk.

“Sportingly, the best decision right now would be to go to Liverpool. If I am Caicedo or Lavia, I’m going to Liverpool instead of Chelsea because I can’t see a clear plan for what is going on at Chelsea.

“They now have around thirty-five players, which is crazy! Thirty-five players? Come on.

“How many players do they need? It’s going to be a nightmare just like what happened last season.

“When you look at Liverpool there is one area in particular that needs to be upgraded and that is the midfield area even though they signed new players in [Dominik] Szoboszlai and [Alexis] Mac Allister.