Video: Caicedo Equals Unwanted Record After Chelsea Debut

It was a debut to forget for British record signing Moises Caicedo as he was unimpressive in Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

Chelsea shelled out £115million in transfer fee last week in order to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues fend off interest from Liverpool who were also in the race for Caicedo.

The Ecuador international was named on the bench by Mauricio Pochettino for Chelsea’s derby clash.

He was introduced just after the hour with the Blues losing 2-1 – but the 21-year-old gave away a penalty after fouling Emerson Palmieri late on to put the game beyond Chelsea.

According to OptaJoe, Caicedo is just the second player to give away a penalty on his Premier League debut for Chelsea, after Wayne Bridge vs Liverpool in August 2003.

Caicedo will hope to bounce back from the disappointment when Chelsea welcome newly promoted Luton Town in their next league fixture.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are yet to pick up a win after two games played so far, recording just one point.

