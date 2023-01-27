Video: Caicedo Eager To Join Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, has expressed eagerness to join Premier League leaders Arsenal this January transfer window.

Daily Mail reports that the 21-year-old is considering submitting a transfer request to Brighton after the club rejected an offer from Arsenal.

Brighton rejected a bid of £55 million by Chelsea, and have turned down a £60 million offer by the Gunners.

The club however have the youngster’s asking price at about £75 million.

He has also been linked to Liverpool in the winter transfer window.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in 2021.

He has played 18 Premier League games this season yielding one goal and one assist.

Arsenal have acquired 50 points from 19 Premier League games this season and they are in first place.

