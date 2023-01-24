SPORT

Video: Caicedo Attracting Interest From EPL Leaders Arsenal

Premier League club, Arsenal are set to launch a bid for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo this January transfer window.

Evening Standard reports that the Gunners are keen to add the Brighton & Hove Albion star to their rooster.

His asking price is reportedly set at £65 million by his club.

He has also been linked with moves to Chelsea and Liverpool this winter window.

Caicedo has featured in 18 Premier League games this season yielding one goal and one assist.

Arsenal sit atop the Premier League table with 50 points from 19 games.

