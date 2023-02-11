Video: CAFCC: Nigerian Ambassador Assures Rivers United Of Total Support In Congo

The Nigerian Ambassador to Congo Republic, Deborah Samaila Iliya has assured Rivers United of maximum support from the entire Nigerian community in Brazzaville as the team aim for victory in their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Diables Noirs.

The Ambassador who was represented by the Chargé D’affaires of the Nigerian Embassy Mr Boco Effiom gave the assurance while receiving the team led by the General Manager, Chief Dr Okey Kpalukwu JP on arrival at the Maya Maya International Airport on Friday.

Kpalukwu in his welcome speech thanked the Ambassador for the reception accorded the team while reassuring him of victory.

Captain of the side Festus Austin who spoke on behalf of the players was fully of appreciation to the Ambassador stating that the reception especially at the airport with Nigerian brothers is a moral booster that will motivate the team not to let the Nation down.

Rivers United will confront Diables Noirs on Sunday February 12 at the Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium, Stade Marchand in Brazzaville.

The Group B encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.