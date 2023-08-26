Video: CAFCC: Brave Bendel Insurance Beat Algeria’s ASO Chlef On Penalties, Advance To Next Round

Bendel Insurance secured place in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup after a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout win against ASO Chlef of Algeria on Saturday.

The preliminary round encounter ended 1-1 on aggregate.





ASO Chlef tied the contest after claiming a 1-0 victory in the second leg in Algiers.

The game went straight into penalties after 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie saved twice from the spot to help Insurance win the game.

The Benin Arsenals have now won all their first round games on the continent.

Monday Odigie’s side, who are making their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup will face 2022 champions RS Berkane of Morocco in the next round.



