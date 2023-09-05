Video: CAF Names Algerian Referee For Nigeria Vs Sao Tome

Algerian referee Lahlou Benbraham has been appointed centre referee for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe.

Benbraham’s will be assisted by his compatriots Brahim El Hamlaoui Sid Ali (Assistant Referee 1) and Mohammed Serradj (Assistant Referee 2).

Nabil Boukhalfa, who is also an Algerian will serve as fourth official, while Prosper Addo will be the match commissioner.

Togolese Komi Komyoh will be the referee assessor, while Nigeria’s Joseph Ozoemana will serve as the general match coordinator.

The Group A tie will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

The Super Eagles have already earned a place at the 2023 AFCON finals which will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

