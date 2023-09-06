Video: CAF Congratulates Osimhen On Ballon d’Or Nomination

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have congratulated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen following his nomination for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

Osimhen had a stellar season for Napoli in the 2022/23 campaign as he won the Serie A golden boot scoring 26 goals and registering four assists in 32 games.

His goals helped Napoli become champions of Italy for the first time in 1990.

The Ballon d’Or nominees is a 30-man shortlist headlined by Argentine maestro Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe amongst others.



Reacting to unveiling of the nominees, CAF congratulated Osimhen as well as Andrey Onana, Yassine Bounou, Mohammed Salah.

“@MoSalah, @AndreyOnana, Yassine Bounou,

@victorOsimhen9.

“Africa has 4 nominees between the best players in the world in 2023,” the Tweet reads.

Osimhen has scored three goals in three Serie A matches this season and he is currently camped with the Super Eagles as they prepare for the AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday, September 10.

