Video: CAF Confederation Cup: Bendel Insurance Pip ASO Chlef 1-0 In Benin City

Bendel Insurance defeated ASO Chlef of Algeria 1-0 in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday night.

The Benin Arsenals started the game on the front foot and were rewarded with Imade Osarenkhoe’s first half strike.

The Nigerian Cup champions failed to increase their advantage despite a dominant display.

Monday Odigie’s side were let down by their profligacy in front of goal.

Bendel Insurance and ASO Chlef will clash in the reverse fixture next weekend.

The encounter will hold at the Mohamed Boumezrag Stadium.

The Algerians will need to score two goals without conceding to seal a place in the next round.

