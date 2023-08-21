Video: CAF Champions League: We Will Beat Remo Stars In Ikenne

Following their 1-0 victory over Nigerian side Remo Stars on Sunday, Medeama SC head coach Augustine Evans Adotey is focused on securing a favorable result that will ensure their qualification for the next round of the CAF Champions League in the rematch in Nigeria.

The Ghanaian champions managed a slim win over their opponents on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg.





The Ghana Premier League winners had a determined start, but they ultimately made use of their strength when Jonathan Sowah scored in the 22nd minute to give them the only goal of the game securing an important win.

Speaking after the game, Adotey praised Remo Stars’ tenacity and promised that his team will exert all of its resources to defeat the Nigerian team in the return fixture which comes off next week at Remo Stars stadium in Ogun State, Nigeria.

“Remo Stars were fitter than us; we expected them to defend and hit with the counter-attack but they attacked and attacked.”

“We played against a very disciplined team. We did our best and we hope to complete the job in Nigeria,” he stated.

In the second phase of the preliminary round, the winner of this match will square off against Guinean side Horoya AC.

