Video: CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Going For Big Win Against Medeama

Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede says his team is targeting a resounding victory over Ghanaian club Medeama in the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg clash on Sunday at the Remo Stars Stadium.

Medeama SC defeated Remo Stars 1-0 in the first leg of the tie on August 20 in Ghana.





In a video posted on the Remo Stars Twitter handle, he highlighted that the team need a convincing victory to qualify for the next round.

Read Also:NFF Yet To Take Decision On Peseiro –Gusau Dispels Rumours

“We are rounding up today, we are conducting our last training session,” the young tactician said

“You could see how lively the guys are in training for we know we are working towards getting three points.

We are working towards getting qualified for the next round of the competition.”

The Sky Blue Stars are making their maiden appearance in the CAF Champions League.



Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.