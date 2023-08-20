Video: CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Fall To Defeat Against Medeama SC

Remo Stars lost 1-0 to Medeama SC of Ghana in the CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday night.

Medeama dominated the first leg encounter and would have scored more goals but for their poor marksmanship.

The home team took the lead through Jonathan Sowah in the 21st minute.

Read Also:Bayelsa Queens, Mamelodi Sundowns Chase Oshoala Academy Star Seimeyeha

Sowah beat goalkeeper Kayode Bankole with a superb long range shot.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will need to score two goals without conceding in the reverse fixture to scale through.

The second leg is slated for the Remo Stars Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.