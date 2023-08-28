Video: CAF Champions League: Ogunmodede Rues Remo

Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede has expressed disappointment following his team’s defeat to Ghanaian outfit Medeama SC at the preliminary round stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Sky Blue Stars were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Medeama 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 scoreline on aggregate.





Remo Stars beat their Ghanaian counterparts 1-0 on Sunday, August 27 at the Remo Star Stadium but Medeama won the first leg 1-0.

Ogunmodede took to his Twitter handle to reflect on the ouster from the Premier African club football competition.

“Yesterday’s #TotalEnergiesCAFCL result was not the outcome we envisaged. We will pick ourselves up as a team and strive to be better, because the exciting challenges ahead are massive,” he Tweeted.

The Ikenne based team have never won the CAF Champions League.

