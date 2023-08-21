Video: CAF Champions League: Mbaoma Laments Enyimba Defeat To Al Ahly Benghazi

Enyimba forward Chijioke Mbaoma has expressed disappointment following his club’s defeat to Libyan outfit Al Ahly Benghazi in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round tie.

Enyimba fell to a 4-3 defeat against the Libyan champions.

The striker scored Enyimba’s first goal of the thrilling encounter.

Mbaoma expressed disappointment with the outcome of the game.

“Our plan in the game was to get a positive result,” he told enyimbafc.net.

“We made mistakes at the back but pushed until the very last minute and deserved a draw at least, but they scored and that is painful. It’s a very sad sad for me personally but I’m also proud of what we did here.

“North Africa is a tough region and on matches like this their fans make the atmosphere very intimidating, but we stuck to our game plan and who knows might have won outright had we converted all our chances.

“We are not satisfied but we need to be happy with ourselves and look forward to the next leg. They have played and won at home, now it’s time for us to go home and play with our fans and show them what we can do.”