SPORT

Video: CAF Champions League: Kanu Lauds Enyimba Despite Defeat To Al Ahly Benghazi

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

Enyimba chairman and FIFA ambassador Kanu Nwankwo has rallied behind the team following Sunday’s 4-3 defeat to Al Ahly Benghazi in the opening fixture of the CAF Champions League.

The Nigerian champions struck first on a humid night in Benghazi through Chijioke Mbaoma and looked to be coasting to a deserved 3-3 draw after 90 minutes but Hamadi Gadallah’s heart-stopping header at the last sealed victory for Lassaad Dridi’s men.


Reacting to the game, Nwankwo, with his characteristic optimism highlighted the positives from the match.

“Our boys gave their all on the pitch today,” he told EnyimbaFC.net. “They faced a formidable team and fought with determination and heart. The result might not have gone our way, but what matters is the effort and resilience shown by the boys,” Nwankwo stated. “They did well and I commend them.”

PariPesa

“With what we saw in this game, I’m confident we have what it takes to guarantee qualification when we play the return leg in Aba. In fact, the 4-3 scoreline means the second leg will be highly entertaining, something the fans back home would love to watch.”

The all important reverse fixture is slated for Sunday, August 27 inside the Enyimba Stadium, Aba at 3 PM local time.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

EPL: Final Table, Match review, Top scorers, Assists leaders, Clean sheets after all games

5 mins ago

Ranking the Four Best Players Since 2020

56 mins ago

EPL Table After Some Of the Premier League Games Were Played Today And Yesterday

5 hours ago

Why Man United Should Consider A Loan Move For Antony After Man United Lost To Tottenham

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button