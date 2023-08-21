Video: CAF Champions League: Kanu Lauds Enyimba Despite Defeat To Al Ahly Benghazi

Enyimba chairman and FIFA ambassador Kanu Nwankwo has rallied behind the team following Sunday’s 4-3 defeat to Al Ahly Benghazi in the opening fixture of the CAF Champions League.

The Nigerian champions struck first on a humid night in Benghazi through Chijioke Mbaoma and looked to be coasting to a deserved 3-3 draw after 90 minutes but Hamadi Gadallah’s heart-stopping header at the last sealed victory for Lassaad Dridi’s men.





Reacting to the game, Nwankwo, with his characteristic optimism highlighted the positives from the match.

“Our boys gave their all on the pitch today,” he told EnyimbaFC.net. “They faced a formidable team and fought with determination and heart. The result might not have gone our way, but what matters is the effort and resilience shown by the boys,” Nwankwo stated. “They did well and I commend them.”

“With what we saw in this game, I’m confident we have what it takes to guarantee qualification when we play the return leg in Aba. In fact, the 4-3 scoreline means the second leg will be highly entertaining, something the fans back home would love to watch.”

The all important reverse fixture is slated for Sunday, August 27 inside the Enyimba Stadium, Aba at 3 PM local time.

