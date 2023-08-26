Video: CAF C/League: Kanu Charges Enyimba Ahead Ahly Benghazi Clash

Chairman of Enyimba and legendary Super Eagles skipper Nwankwo Kanu, has charged players of the Aba Elephants to go all out for victory against Libyan club Ahly Benghazi.

Enyimba will host Ahly Benghazi in the second leg, first round of the CAF Champions League in Aba on Sunday.





In the first leg, played inside the Benina Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi, Enyimba narrowly lost 4-3.

Looking forward to the reverse fixture, Kanu wrote on Twitter:“Looking forward to Sundays game when we host Ahly Benghazi. #CAFCL tie. Kick off 3pm. 27th August Aba. Let’s do this @fcenyimba.”

Enyimba are reigning Nigeria Professional League (NPL) champions after winning the Super Six.

Meanwhile, another Nigerian team who will also be in action in the CAF Champions League is Remo Stars.

In their first leg tie with Ghanaian club Medeama, Remo lost 1-0.



Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.