Video: CAF Approves MKO Abiola, Uyo Stadiums For

The Confederation Of Africa Football (CAF) has finally given the MKO Abiola stadium and Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo the nod to host Super Eagles home games for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the Super Eagles are currently top of Group B table with six points from two games after defeating the duo of Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe. respectively.

The last time the team played at the Abuja stadium was against the Black Stars of Ghana, where Nigeria crashed out of the 2022 World Cup on the away goal rules.

However, with action set to resume next month, one of the two stadiums may play host to the Super Eagles against Guinea- Bissau in a double header. clash.

Meanwhile, North African giants, Egypt (six) and Algeria (five) have the highest number of approved stadia.

The 2023 AFCON will be staged in Cote d’Ivoire

