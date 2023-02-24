Video: CAF Appoints Congolese Referee For Flying Eagles , Mozambique Clash

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Yannick Malala Kabanga from the Democratic Republic of Congo as referee for Saturday’s 23rd Africa Cup of Nations Group A clash between Nigeria and Mozambique in Ismailia.

Kabanga will be assisted by Styven Moutsassi Moyo from the Republic of Congo (assistant referee 1), Pascal Ndimunzigo from Burundi (assistant referee 2) and Moroccan Jalal Jayed, who will serve as fourth official.

Justin Mumba from Zambia will be the match commissioner while Beninoise Rosalie N’dah will be the referee assessor.

On Friday morning, the delegation of seven-time champions Nigeria left the Jewel Sport City Hotel in Al Nasr, Cairo for the 90-minute road trip to Ismailia immediately after breakfast.

A win or draw will guarantee the West Africans a place in the quarter-finals.

