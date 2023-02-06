SPORT

Video: Busquets Set To Miss Barcelona Vs Man United Europa League Fixtures With Injury

Barcelona midfielder, Sergio Busquets is set to face a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

He sustained the injury in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphina gave the Blaugrana the win which took them eight points clear of champions Real Madrid.

The tests carried out on the injury reveal that it is a sprained ankle ligament.

According to BarcaBlaugranes.com Busquets could be out of action for two to three weeks.

He looks set to miss Laliga fixtures against Villareal, Cadiz and Almeria.

Also he could miss both Barcelona’s Europa league knockout round playoffs with Manchester United.

Busquets has provided one assist in 18 Laliga games this season.

