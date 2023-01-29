Video: ‘Burna Boy Makes Quality Music’ —Barcelona Star Defender

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

France and Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has expressed his admiration for Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

Kounde, who joined Barcelona in July 2022 from Sevilla, confessed that he has been listening to Burna Boy’s songs lately.



Jules Kounde

“Burna Boy makes quality music, I have been listening to his songs lately…” Kounde was quoted on the Twitter handle of Tete, an entertainment and lifestyle platform.

Kounde featured for France at last year’s World Cup in Qatar where they finished second.

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, Burna Boy attended Corona Secondary School in Agbara (Ogun State) and relocated to London to further his studies.

He later studied media technology at the University of Sussex from 2008 to 2009, then studied media communications and culture at Oxford Brookes University from 2009 to 2010.

Burna Boy then returned to Port Harcourt and took up a year-long internship at Rhythm 93.7 FM and launched his music career after returning to Lagos.

His fifth studio album, Twice as Tall, was released o

on 14 August 2020 and became his highest-charting project, debuting at number one on the Billboard World Albums Chart.

On 24 November 2020, Twice as Tall was nominated under the World Music Album category in the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

And at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards held on 15 March 2021, he won the Grammy for Best Global Music album.

Burna Boy added another achievement to his repertoire at the BET Awards 2021 where he won the Best International Act.

With this win, he became the first African artiste to bag three nominations and wins consecutively, having won the BET Award in 2019, 2020 and now in 2021.

