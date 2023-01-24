Video: Bundesliga Club Eintracht Frankfurt Interested In Onuachu

Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt are in talks with KRC Genk for Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has continued his impressive scoring form for Belgian Pro League champions this season.

The 28-year-old is currently the top scorer in the Belgian top-flight this season with 14 goals from 18 matches.

According to Belgian news outlet, Walfoot, Eintracht Frankfurt, who are the current Europa League champions have initiated talks with Genk for the transfer of Onuachu during the current window.

The Eagles €15m bid however fell short of Genk’s valuation of the player.

Genk valued Onuachu around €25m and are not willing to sell below that price.

The Nigerian linked up the Limburgers from Danish club, FC Midtylland in 2019.

He has scored 76 goals in 108 league appearances for Genk.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.