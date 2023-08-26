SPORT

Video: Bundesliga: Boniface Nets Brace In Bayer Leverkusen’s Derby Win

Victor Boniface grabbed a brace as Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The 22-year-old registered an assist on his debut for Leverkusen last weekend.


The Nigerian scored the curtain raiser on 18 minutes at the Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK.

Boniface nodded home after he was set up by Alejandro Grimaldo’s header.

Jonathan Tah doubled Leverkusen’s advantage late in the first half.

Boniface added the third in the 53rd minute.

The 22-year-old applied a deft finish following a delightful pass from Florian Writz.

He was replaced by Gustavo Puerta two minutes from time.


