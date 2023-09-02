Video: Bundesliga: Boniface Grabs Brace In Leverkusen Big Win Against Darmstadt

Victor Boniface was on target twice as Bayer Leverkusen recorded a 5-1 victory against Darmstadt in their Bundesliga clash at the BayArena on Saturday.

The forward scored the curtain raiser for Xabi Alonso’s side following a brilliant solo run in the 21th minute.

Boniface netted his second goal of the game a minute after the hour mark.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria international also fired a brace in Leverkusen’s 3-0 drubbing of Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

The 22-year-old has now hit the net four times and provided one assist in four league appearances for Die Werkself this season.

The striker joined the German side from Belgian Pro League outfit Union St Gilloise this summer.

Leverkusen will travel away to holders Bayern Munich for their next league game.

