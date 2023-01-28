Video: Bundesliga: Akpoguma Missing As Borussia Mönchengladbach Thrash Hoffenheim

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was not in the substitution bench as Borussia Mönchengladbach thrashed Hoffenheim 4-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international has made 15 appearance and yet to score a goal.

Jonas Hofmann gave Mönchengladbach the lead in the 12th minute before grabbing his brace in the 37th minute.

However, Ihlas Bebou reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the 80th minute to raise hope of a possible comeback.

But then, the visitor took the game beyond their host as Lars Stindl made it 3-0 in the 83rd minute before Hannes Wolf netted the fourth goal in the 91st minute.

The defeat means Hoffenheim sit 13th on 19 points while Mönchengladbach sit 8 on 25 points on the league table.

