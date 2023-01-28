Video: Bundesliga: Akpoguma Missing As Borussia Mönchengladbach Thrash Hoffenheim
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was not in the substitution bench as Borussia Mönchengladbach thrashed Hoffenheim 4-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.
The Nigerian international has made 15 appearance and yet to score a goal.
Jonas Hofmann gave Mönchengladbach the lead in the 12th minute before grabbing his brace in the 37th minute.
However, Ihlas Bebou reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the 80th minute to raise hope of a possible comeback.
But then, the visitor took the game beyond their host as Lars Stindl made it 3-0 in the 83rd minute before Hannes Wolf netted the fourth goal in the 91st minute.
The defeat means Hoffenheim sit 13th on 19 points while Mönchengladbach sit 8 on 25 points on the league table.
Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.