SPORT

Video: Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Full Action As As Hoffenheim Fall To Leverkusen

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 19 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kevin Akpoguma was in action for the entire duration of the game as Hoffenheim fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Akpoguma was booked five minutes after the break.

Mega Millions Naija

The centre-back has made 16 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side are yet to win in the Bundesliga this year.

Robert Andrich, Moussa Diaby and Adam Hlocek were on target for Hoffenheim in the game.

Hoffenheim will travel away to Augsburg for their next game.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 19 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

6 mins ago

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

14 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

25 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button