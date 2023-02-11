Video: Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Full Action As As Hoffenheim Fall To Leverkusen

Kevin Akpoguma was in action for the entire duration of the game as Hoffenheim fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Akpoguma was booked five minutes after the break.

The centre-back has made 16 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side are yet to win in the Bundesliga this year.

Robert Andrich, Moussa Diaby and Adam Hlocek were on target for Hoffenheim in the game.

Hoffenheim will travel away to Augsburg for their next game.

