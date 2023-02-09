Video: Bruno Fernandes Hails Manchester United’s Fighting Spirit After Draw Against Leeds
Bruno Fernandes Hails Manchester United’s Fighting Spirit After Draw Against Leeds
Manchester United hailed the side’s fighting spirit following Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United.
The Red Devils rallied from 2-0 down to earn a share of the spoils in the game.
“Rapha [Raphael Varane] had the chance, I had a chance with my header that I could have scored,” Fernandes told MUTV.
“I also had a shot that was a deviation and Victor [Lindelof] almost got his head [to one], we had our chances.
“Unfortunately we didn’t score but you could see the team was there for the fight and it’s just about carrying on and doing our best, as I think this team has margin to improve and margin to show many good things and we will.”
