Video: ‘Bring Home The 2023 WWC Title’

Impressed with the performance of Super Falcons at the on going FIFA Women World cup, the newly appointed chairman of House of Representative Committee on Sports, Honourable Ekene Adams Abubakar has charged the team to continue winning until they bring home the cup, reports Completesports.com

Honourable Ekene Abubakar said in Abuja in a media session that the girls have brought joy to millions of Nigerians with their performance so far, urging the team to continue the good work by winning every game until the cup is won

“Nigerians are happy with the performance of the Super Falcons at the world cup and I believe the team has what it takes to win the cup. I will urge the girls to raise their game when they confront England in the round of 16 next Monday

“I trust the Super Falcons to fly past the Lionesses of England to reach the quarter finals. I believe in the girls and Nigerians believe in them and are looking forward to receiving the team with the trophy. Football is a unifier and we shall continue to give it all the needed support to ensure that it keep on bringing us joy” the former general manager of NPFL side Remo Stars FC of Ikene stated

“I also salute the gallant display of the D’ Tigress at the on going FIBA Afro basketball qualifier for the women Nations cup. Like the Falcons, they are doing us proud. I want to also charge them to ensure that they qualify for the championship proper . We are proud of the girls and I urge them to beat Mozambique on Wednesday and we will continue to support them for better results” he quipped

On the bill for the return of the National Sports Commission and the establishment of sports university, Honourable Ekene assured that he and other members of the House Committee on Sports will follow up the bill and ensure that it is passed and possibly assented to by the government

He called on stakeholders and the media to join hands with the Sports committee in the development of sports in the country.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.