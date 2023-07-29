Video: Boxer Khan, Wife Split Amid Sexting Scandal

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom are said to be divorced and living separately after he was caught up in a sexting controversy.

The boxing champion and Faryal are said to be dividing their time between Dubai and the United Kingdom.

The divorce is the latest scandal in the couple’s ten-year marriage.

“Faryal is taking time to think about whether or not to walk away,” a source close to the Khan family told MailOnline.

“She’s going through a very difficult time and is choosing to focus on her children while she and Amir continue to co-parent.”

It comes after The Sun discovered that Amir begged wedding beauty Sumaira to send him intimate photos. After first contacting her in May to admire her tattoos, the boxer attempted to meet up with her.

In one message, he said, “look good on g string” and indicated she had a boob job.

Weeks later, Khan, who married Faryal in 2013, posted a photo of himself with his US model wife and daughters on Instagram, captioning it “10 years later.”

He later admitted that he was willing to go to counselling to stop sexting other women. Khan also apologized to his wife, who had questioned him, “If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?”

In the aftermath of the scandal, the I’m a Celebrity contestant also whisked Faryal away on a romantic trip to Mykonos.

She later made a shocking remark on Instagram, blasting Sumaira.

Faryal stated that she would not “play out my marriage publicly,” but issued a statement “after a long week of accusations, slander, and harassment.”

She has also claimed to be the victim of a “hate campaign” and accused a Sumaira official of attempting to “tarnish” her reputation.

And Faryal addressed how she has “bared the brunt of many scandals and embarrassing events”.

She said: “I am being criticised for being Amir’s wife, for still staying with him knowing his ‘track record’.

“This is the man I am married too and have three young children with. The whole world is aware of his track record, his reputation precedes him, why would you as a single woman want to engage in a conversation with him at all?’ Lamaisah, their first kid, was born in 2014, and she is now nine years old.

They also have a five-year-old daughter, Alayna, and a three-year-old son, Muhammad.

The couple previously divorced in 2017 after their marriage was plagued by cheating rumors.

