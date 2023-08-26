Video: Bournemouth Vs Tottenham – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham – After losing 3-1 to Liverpool in the Premier League, Bournemouth will try to improve here. In that match, Bournemouth had 35% possession and 13 shots, five on target.





The only Bournemouth scorer was Antoine Semenyo (3′). On the other hand, Liverpool had 26 shots, 10 on target. Luis Diaz (28′), Mohamed Salah (36′), and Diogo Jota (62′) scored for Liverpool.

Recent Bournemouth games have seen few chances. In their last six outings, they’ve scored 3 goals against opponents. In those matches, Bournemouth have been outscored 11 times. No two games are the same; therefore, it’s unclear if this game will follow the trend.

Bournemouth have lost their last three home league matches. Tottenham Hotspur won 2-0 against Manchester United in the Premier League last time. Tottenham Hotspur had 56% possession and 17 shots, six on target.

Tottenham Hotspur scored through Pape Matar Sarr (49′) and an own goal by Manchester United’s Lisandro Martnez (83′). Manchester United’s opponents had 22 shots, six on Tottenham Hotspur have scored 11 goals in their last six matches.

Tottenham Hotspur scored in all of the games. Eight goals have gone into their own net. In their last two league encounters away from home, Tottenham Hotspur have never lost to Bournemouth. They have won their last two away league matches.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham – Betting Analysis

Bournemouth have won two of their head-to-head matches since 26/12/2018, Tottenham Hotspur won 3, and one game ended in a draw. The two clubs shared 21 goals in those encounters, with The Cherries scoring 8 and Spurs scoring 13. That averages 3.5 goals per game.