Video: Bosso Backs Flying Eagles To Bounce Back

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso is upbeat on the chances of his team at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations despite the disappointing loss to Senegal.

The seven-time champions lost 1-0 to the Cubs in their opening Group B tie at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Sulaymane Faye scored the decisive goal five minutes from half-time.

Despite the setback Bosso insists they will recover to excel in the tournament being played in Egypt.

“We take advantage of tournaments like this in order to develop our level and work to fix our mistakes,” Bosso was quoted by CAFonline.

“In the end, I trust the team and their ability to qualify fto the next round, and that we will achieve our biggest goal, which is to reach the World Cup.”

Bossu and his charges will be seeking to make up for Sunday’s loss in order to maintain a chances of reaching the quarter final.

The WAFU-A champions will battle against the hosts who were held to a goalless draw by Mozambique.

“The next match is very difficult, especially since it will be against Egypt, the host country,” Bossu added.

“Egypt’s the draw against Mozambique will make it more difficult because their desire to win will multiply.”



By Adeboye Amosu

