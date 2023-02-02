Video: Borussia – Freiburg: Preview By 1xBet

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The global betting brand 1xBet analyzes the chances of the participants in one of the most important matches of the Bundesliga, which will take place on February 4th. Will they be able to compete with Bayern in the fight for the Champion’s Salad Bowl?

Pursuit

Bayern Munich started the second half of the season as the sole leader, but three draws in the first three matches made its position extremely vulnerable. Of course, the long break for the World Cup is to blame: the Bundesliga teams have not played official matches for two months, so their game form is far from ideal. RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose even complained to reporters that Germany has no methodology for preparing football players in such an unusual situation. Wonder why Valerіy Lobanovskyі and Mircea Lucescu, the most titled coaches in Eastern Europe, did not have such problems when their teams won European cups?

Anyway, the leader has not yet returned to autumn playing conditions. And although the fourth and fifth teams of the championship will play in the match between Borussia and Freiburg, each of them is only three points behind Bayern. Thus, the winner of this match can move to second place in an instant.

Borussia: perfection in attack, misery in defence

Any betting company will tell you that betting on the current Borussia is risky. Yes, the team looks good in attack and got three wins in the first three matches. Yes, 19-year-old Jude Bellingham with the captain’s armband is wonderfully good. Yes, Karim Adeyemi, Giovanni Reyna and Julian Brandt look great during fast vertical attacks. But Dortmund’s defensive play looks like a nightmare, and it’s not yet clear if the Black and Yellow fans will be able to get rid of it in the foreseeable future. After the league resumed, Borussia conceded three goals from Augsburg in the first match, one from Mainz in the second and 21 kicks from Bayer in the third (unbelievably, this was not enough for the Tablet twisters to score at least once). And if the team wants to compete for the title this season, head coach Edin Terzić has to solve problems in the defensive midfield area and wean defenders from childish mistakes in their half of the field.

Freiburg: simple home joy

The fans of this team are not fed by the ashes of great victories, there were no cool trophies in its history, and the coaching staff, headed by Christian Streich, try to act according to their funds. His team almost never loses in the home stadium, they try to play simple and effective football that brings results. Indeed, is it worth posing as football intellectuals if your club cannot afford the best players? Take the last match against Augsburg as an example: Freiburg scored three goals after easy combinations and a set piece, leaving the rival to enjoy ball control. And this is not a scheme for a specific match but the team’s style of play as a whole. Too easy? Yes, and football is a simple game.

The Bundesliga this season is perhaps the most unpredictable European top championship. Thus, the top bookmaker 1xBet odds will be as high as possible, and this is great news for sports betting fans who want to hit the big jackpot.

