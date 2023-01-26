SPORT

Video: Borussia Dortmund Yet To Receive Offers For Bellingham –Kehl

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has disclosed that the club is yet to receive any tangible offers for Jude Bellingham

Despite the interest of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City in the England international, Kehl is adamant no formal enquiries have been fielded.

He said, “From a sporting perspective, I would be more than happy if the boy stays with us for a long time. However, I cannot predict how it will develop in a few months.

“At the moment there are no talks about him.

“The boy is totally focused on football and on Dortmund. Last weekend he showed great passion and focus on the pitch, so we cannot replace him at all at the moment.”

