Video: Boniface, Orban Not A Threat To Osimhen In Super E

Former Nigerian international, Nduka Ugbade has disclosed that the duo of Victor Boniface and Gift Orban won’t pose a big threat to Victor Osimhen’s position in the Super Eagles.

Recall that Boniface and Orban have earned their first national team call-ups on the back of impressive performances at club level this ongoing season.

While Orban has netted two goals in four appearances for Gent in the Belgium League, Boniface has scored four goals in three appearances in the Bundesliga.

With Osimhen regarded as Nigeria’s undisputed top striker, however, the invitation of Boniface and Orban is believed to give the Napoli striker a run for his money.

Reacting on this development, Ugbade in a chat with Completesports.com on Monday, stated that Osimhen is completely ahead of them in the pecking order.

“I personally don’t think so because everyone of them will have their part in the game against Sao Tome. Osimhen is world apart. He’s completely ahead of them regardless of how Boniface and Orban are painting Europe with goals.

“Even Awoniyi is also in the frame and can be consider to be ahead of them because he has also been scoring goals for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

“The truth is that, everyone of them have been invited to contribute their quotas to the progress of the Super Eagles. In terms of experience, Osimhen, Awoniyi and even Kelechi Iheanacho have it because they have been at the World Cup.

“But Boniface and Orban’s invitation is a good one because ‘God forbid’ if injury comes or lack of performance for the other players, these players can fill the void and make the Super Eagles stronger.”

