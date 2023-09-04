Video: Boniface Nominated For Rookie Of The Month For August

Bayer Leverkusen Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has been nominated for the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for August.

The Bundesliga announced Boniface as one of three nominees for the award on their X handle.

The new Super Eagles invitee will contest the award with Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig and Germany-born Nigerian goalkeeper Noah Atubolu of Freiburg.

The winner will be decided by fans votes casted on the Bundesliga website.

Boniface continued his scoring form as he scored two goals and provided an assist in Leverkusen’s 5-1 home win against Damstadt.

He gave Leverkusen the lead in the 21st minute before getting on the score sheet again on 61 minutes to make it 3-1.

He then provided the assist for Leverkusen’s fourth goal on 67 minutes.

He has now scored four goals in just three league games for Leverkusen.

His superb performance for the German outfit earned him a first call-up to the Super Eagles for their 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.